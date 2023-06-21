TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In 1953, Edmund Hilary and Tenzing Norgay were the first to climb Mt. Everest, Queen Elizabeth II was crowned and Tampa Bay area couple Edith and Frank Minor tied the knot.

The Minors are now in their 90s and celebrating 70 years of marriage.

Together they had three kids, traveled the world and enjoyed a lifetime of memories.

So what is the secret to their marriage? They say it is communication.

“Everyone has their ups and downs, but we always talked about if anything went wrong. We’d talk about, ‘OK, what’s your beef today? Why are you so uppity?’

The Minors said they have treated their marriage and their family like a democracy, giving everyone a vote.

News Channel 8 wishes the couple a happy anniversary!