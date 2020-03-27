Tampa Bay counties collect donations needed for first responders, healthcare workers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As the number of coronavirus cases in the Tampa Bay area and across Florida continue to climb, several local counties are asking for donations in which can be given to first responders and healthcare workers.
The supply of donated equipment will be used locally in hospitals, nursing homes, assisted living facilities, or other areas of need.
The equipment must be medical grade personal protection equipment (PPE) and new in the box or unused.
Only the supplies listed should be brought to the donation sites.
Below is a list of items each entity is asking for and where you can drop off those supplies:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Items that are needed include:
- Impervious gowns
- Face shields
- Surgical masks
- N95 masks
- Tyvek suits
- Exam gloves
Donations can be dropped off at the former Sears Automotive shop located at 250 Westshore Plaza, Tampa, Florida, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Donations will be collected through April 3.
PINELLAS COUNTY
Items that are needed include:
- Surgical face masks (Note: No homemade face masks at this time)
- P100 masks
- N95 masks
- Face shields
- Nitrile exam gloves, powder-free
- 5 and 7 mil nitrile gloves
- Eye protection (safety glasses)
- Surgical tear away gowns
- Safety eye goggles
- Hand sanitizer (any size) 60 percent alcohol
- 91 percent isopropyl alcohol
- Clorox wipes
- Lysol disinfectant spray
- Sani-cloth wipes
- 3 percent hydrogen peroxide
- Ventilators
Individuals and/or businesses can bring donations to any of the following three locations:
- St. Ignatius Roman Catholic Church, 715 E Orange St., Tarpon Springs, Florida, 64689
- Walsingham Park, 12615 102nd Ave., Seminole, Florida, 33778
- Tropicana Field, Lot 4, 198 17th St. S., St. Petersburg, Florida, 33705
Donation drop-off times are weekdays from 10 a.m. through 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. through 1:30 p.m.
The City of St. Petersburg is also non-perishable food, which will be given to Feeding Tampa Bay.
You can drop off your donations at the Tropicana Field, Lot 4, at the drop-off times listed above.
