Note: This is a working list that will be updated as more locations are announced.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With potentially severe weather approaching the Tampa Bay area, some counties and municipalities have announced closures.

Sandbags are also available for some residents as they prepare for the incoming storm.

Pinellas County

Pinellas County Schools: As of this report, schools will be open for normal operations on Tuesday. However, any student who is absent due to weather-related circumstances will have it marked as an excused absence.

Gulfport: The Tuesday Fresh Market in downtown Gulfport has been canceled. In addition, the Historic Gulfport Casino’s Tuesday Ballroom Dance and the Tuesday Tango Dance are canceled. Additionally, the Nighttime activities at the Gulfport Recreation Center are also canceled.

Citrus County

Citrus County schools will be on a half-day schedule on Tuesday.

The schools will dismiss students according to grade level at the following times:

Elementary: 12:35pm

Middle School: 11:20am

High Schools: 11:40am

After-school activities and extracurriculars are also cancelled Tuesday. YMCA programs will operate until 6 p.m. at elementary schools.