Tampa Bay city ranks as one of the best places to live in the US

(NEXSTAR) — When it comes to the best place to live in the United States, Sarasota is near the top.

Sarasota took the No. 9 spot in U.S. News and World Report’s annual Best Places to Live rankings.

In a profile, local expert Elizabeth Djinis described Sarasota as “different from Florida’s relative coastal cities, with its own vibrant arts scene, beachy atmosphere, and burgeoning food culture”

She added, “People who choose Sarasota as their home are generally called by its unique charm.”

Sarasota ranked also as the number one best place to retire as well as top five in fastest-growing places and safest places to live.

Based on a survey of more than 3,600 people, Boulder, Colorado topped the list followed by Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina; Huntsville, Alabama; Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Austin, Texas. Rounding out the top 10 were Colorado Springs, Colorado; Naples, Florida; Portland, Maine; Sarasota, and Portland, Oregon.

U.S News said the overall rankings show how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted many U.S. metro areas, causing soaring unemployment rates and a rising cost of living in many parts of the country, a major consideration when people are considering a move to a new metro area. A changing view on ideal places to live was also a factor.

As a result, more stable metro areas rose in the rankings compared to last year with Tampa finishing 32nd.