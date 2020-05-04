Tampa Bay businesses respond to Phase 1 of reopening economy

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida’s safer-at-home order has expired and phase one of reopening florida has begun. That means restaurants across the state and in the Tampa Bay area will open their doors to customers, but it’s more like a soft reopen.

As of Monday, Governor Ron DeSantis says restaurants can open their dining rooms at 25% capacity and can fully open outdoor seating with tables 6 ft. away from one another. Retail stores may open as well with 25% capacity.

Carmine’s, the popular Ybor City Latin restaurant will open its doors to customers Monday morning.

“This is exciting for us,” Carmine’s Manager, Frank Sierra said. “It’s going to be another learning experience and we’ll have to see how things will work and unfold, but right now we are just excited to open Monday, have some of our regular guests come in and faces we don’t get to see that we are used to seeing and serve them in a safe environment.”

Carmine’s furloughed nearly 60 workers due to the pandemic, but by Monday, a majority of the staff will be back. The restaurant is also increasing their cleaning efforts, spacing tables 6 ft. a part and practicing social distancing when interacting with customers.

“We’re looking at it as an opportunity to change the layout of the dining room, spend extra time cleaning and keep distance so everybody’s safe,” Sierra said.

However, not all businesses are able to open right now.

“We don’t have the capital right now to bring our employees back,” says Co-Owner of 7th + Grove, Dr. Jamaris Glenn.

Glenn and his business partners opened 7th + Grove less than a year ago. It prides itself on creating a unique atmosphere where people can network, socialize, have good rinks and a bite to eat. Their entire mission was stripped away when the pandemic hit.

“Our mantra at 7th and Grove is eat, thrive and flourish,” Glenn said. “It’s all about the experience. Sitting here, enjoying the food, enjoying the drinks and being around each other. Since the pandemic we obviously can’t do that so we lose a lot of our identity.”

The three owners had to fire 98% of the staff, close the bar and lounge aspect of the business and revert to only delivery and curbside pick-up services. Business has fluctuated since having to adapt to the pandemic, so Glenn was optimistic when he learned an announcement about Phase One was happening.

“When we first heard of the news we were excited because there was an actual reopening plan, which we were excited and intrigued to hear about,” Glenn said. “When we found out it was happening so suddenly it’s very difficult for us to prepare at such a short start date.”

In addition to the governor’s four day notice, Glenn says operating at 25% just isn’t feasible.

“If you are an independent restaurant, you have to hire those employees back, but you have the same rent, the same utilities, the same taxes and yet you are performing at only a quarter at what you’re used to performing,” Glenn said.

To make matters worse, 7th + Grove has yet to receive the federal funding loans small businesses were promised. They also didn’t qualify for any county funding because the county required local businesses to be open for two years to qualify.

“As a new business owner, but we have been so successful and received a lot of support from our community, it’s disheartening to hear that there is criteria out there that won’t allow a lot of young business owners, or millennials, or people starting new businesses to receive that funding,” he said.

However, 7th + Grove is remaining positive. They have a targeted reopen time frame of Memorial Day. They will also continue delivery and curbside orders until they do so. Once they open, they plan to rehire the staff that had to be let go and continue business as usual.

Many new, local restaurants are in the same boat. Even older, local businesses are holding off on reopening, like Bern’s Steak House. Business owners encourage people call and check out their social media to see how they are handling business.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: