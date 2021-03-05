Tampa Bay Boat Show returns to Florida State Fairgrounds for 3-day event

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA)- One of the largest boating sales shows is in Tampa Bay for a three day event this week presented by the Tampa Bay Times.

“This is a vital part of that Tampa Bay’s economy,” Dave LaBell with the Tampa Bay Times said. “Boating, you can see it, you can see how many people have trailer hitches on their car, you see the boats on the road and on the water.”

The Tampa Bay Boat Show will showcase local boat dealers and manufacturers, as well as the latest boating and fishing supplies.

“To be a part of the boat show, to be able to represent the local communities here and be able to show them what we have and what we’re able to do here, it’s just great,” Brian Wong with Southeastern Fishing Tackle said.

Visitors can walk around at yachts, cruisers, pontoons, jet skis, kayaks and even paddle boards.

The Tampa Bay Boat Show is being held at the Florida State Fairgrounds on Mar. 5 and 6 from 10am-6pm and Mar. 7 from 10am-5pm.

Admission is free.