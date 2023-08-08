HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — One attorney in the Tampa Bay area is working to improve the lives and futures of foster children through FosterPower, an app he created that allows kids in the system to access their benefits, protections, and legal rights.

It’s the first app and website of its kind not only in Florida, but in the country to serve this purpose.

The FosterPower app and website was created by Taylor Sartor, an attorney with the L. David Shear Children’s Law Center of Bay Area Legal Services.

When a child is removed from their home by the state and is placed into foster care, Sartor said no one is teaching them about their rights, benefits and protections.

“OK I’m supposed to be getting an allowance, but what if no one is listening to me where in the law does it say that I’m supposed to get allowance?” Sartor asked.

FosterPower gives kids in care all of these resources in one place at their fingertips. It helps adults and children be informed.

“That’s how we can really transform child welfare and make sure kids are safe and they’re getting to permanency and that they’re getting everything that they’re entitled to when they’re in foster care,” said Sartor.

The platform is divided into sections like placement, medical and mental health as well as LGBTIQ+ rights, and there are sub sections that cite the law.

“Once a state has custody of the child is paramount, that the child knows what their rights are,” said Sartor.

FosterPower said its teamed up with the Children’s Network of Hillsborough County to train the case management organizations.

You can download FosterPower through the Apple or Google stores on your phone.