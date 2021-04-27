Tampa Bay artist creates painting for Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg using recycled car parts

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Renowned artist Ya La’ford is leaving her mark on the Firestone Grand Prix.

She’s creating a painting that uses recycled race car parts to represent what it feels like on the race track. The final piece was on display at the Tampa Convention Center leading into the race weekend. It can now be seen at the St. Petersburg Museum of History.

La’ford says she was attracted to the project because, in its own way, racing is a lot like painting.

“Racing within its own format of itself is an artistic kind of – it’s artistic in its own right. I think the rhythms, the patterns, the drivers and what I’ve tried to do is encapsulate what they’re feeling,” said La’ford.

La’ford also live painted a racecar Saturday and Sunday. She created a geometric pattern meant to represent the vibrations and sound of the Grand Prix.