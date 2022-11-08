TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – School districts across Tampa Bay have announced closures ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole’s impacts in the area.

Nicole strengthened into a tropical storm on Tuesday and is forecast to be at or near hurricane strength when it approaches Florida’s east coast late Wednesday into Thursday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Schools in the area began announcing closures Tuesday morning, and below is a list of what is closed and when. This story will be updated as further information comes in to our newsroom.

Highlands County

The School Board of Highlands County announced there will be no school or school activities Wednesday or Thursday due to current wind predictions.

Schools are expected to be open for normal operations on Friday.

Pasco County

The Pasco County School District was the first to announce a closure. Pasco schools and offices will be closed Thursday due to the storm.

Before and after-school programs will be closed Thursday as well.

Schools and offices will remain open on Wednesday, and all after-hours extracurricular events are expected to go on as scheduled.

Pasco County Schools expects all schools and offices to reopen Friday, Nov. 11.

The one-week Thanksgiving break will not be affected and it has not been determined how and when the time will be made up.

Manatee County

The Manatee County School District has not announced any school closures, but did say Tuesday there will be no extra-curricular activities starting 5 p.m. Wednesday, with the exception of Extended Day programs.

Activities including athletic contests and practices, band and JROTC will be postponed until further notice.