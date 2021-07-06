Tampa Bay area residents become millionaires after playing Florida lottery scratch-off games

TAMPA (WFLA) – Two Tampa Bay residents are now millionaires after playing Florida Lottery scratch-off games.

Alain Sierra, of Bradenton and William Day, of St. Petersburg each claimed top prizes at the Tampa District Office.

Sierra claimed a $1 million top prize playing the $5 GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game and chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump sum payment of $880,000.00. The ticket was purchased at Cortez Shell, located at 3612 Cortez Road West in Bradenton. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The ticket was purchased at David & Hana Community Market, located at 3320 East Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa. The store gets a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.

Day claimed a $2 million top prize playing the $2,000,000 50X CASHWORD Scratch-Off game and chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump sum payment of $1,760,000.00.

He purchased his winning ticket from Winn-Dixie, located at 3327 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street North in St. Petersburg. The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.