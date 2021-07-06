Tampa Bay area residents become millionaires after playing Florida lottery scratch-off games

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
NC Lottery Growth_1525190279131

(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Two Tampa Bay residents are now millionaires after playing Florida Lottery scratch-off games.

Alain Sierra, of Bradenton and William Day, of St. Petersburg each claimed top prizes at the Tampa District Office.

Sierra claimed a $1 million top prize playing the $5 GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game and chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump sum payment of $880,000.00. The ticket was purchased at Cortez Shell, located at 3612 Cortez Road West in Bradenton. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The ticket was purchased at David & Hana Community Market, located at 3320 East Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa. The store gets a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.

Day claimed a $2 million top prize playing the $2,000,000 50X CASHWORD Scratch-Off game and chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump sum payment of $1,760,000.00.

He purchased his winning ticket from Winn-Dixie, located at 3327 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street North in St. Petersburg. The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss