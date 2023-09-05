TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Artificial intelligence is taking over jobs in the Tampa Bay area, according to new research from ChamberOfCommerce.com.

The new data ranks the Tampa-St. Petersburg area in the nation’s top 15 for possible job loss due to AI technology. Of the 1.3 million in Tampa’s workforce more than 190,000 are considered “at-risk,” making up nearly 14% of jobs.

Nationwide, more than 10 million jobs qualify as “at-risk” occupations.

“The types of those jobs vary, but specifically you’re looking at administrative work, record keeping, bookkeeping, data entry, clerical work things like that. It’s really widespread especially as this technology continues to advance,” explains Collin Czarnecki with ChamberOfCommerce.com.

In the Tampa-St. Petersburg area, the new research shows the top three most impacted jobs include:

39,320 retail sales employees

44,150 cashiers

29,910 customer service representatives

According to Czarnecki, AI could potentially impact as many as 80 million jobs in the next 5 years. However, the technology could also create 70 million jobs.

For concerned employees, he suggests, “Really upscaling your current talent, taking online courses, taking different trainings and making yourself competitive within the work environment as we see these types of changes taking place.”