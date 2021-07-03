Tampa Bay area, other parts of Florida under state of emergency due to Tropical Storm Elsa

SURFSIDE, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for parts of Florida ahead of the potential threat posed by Tropical Storm Elsa.

According to the National Hurricane Center, there is now an increased risk for storm surges, rainfall, and tropical storm conditions for Florida that could continue through Wednesday.

DeSantis’ state of emergency applies to Hillsborough, Sarasota, Charlotte, Citrus, Pinellas, Pasco, Lee, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hernando, Manatee, Miami-Dade, Monroe, and Levy counties. The governor said this list may change depending on the storm’s track.

“If it does go west, we could even take Miami-Dade out of it if there’s not gonna be any impact in Miami-Dade,” DeSantis said. “If it stays close to east, then obviously, potentially, as we get into northern Florida, we’re probably gonna have to add some counties in the interior.”

DeSantis appointed Kevin Guthrie, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, as the state coordinating officer for the state’s response to the storm.

“Our executive order will assist the division and the state emergency response team to the storm, ensuring Floridians are prepared for potential impact,” DeSantis said.

The earliest expected impact on Florida is expected this Monday afternoon, according to a National Weather Service official.