Tampa Bay area on Day 146 of temps warmer than 70°

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – While temperatures in certain spots across Tampa Bay have seen some relief from the summer heat this fall, the sensor at the Tampa airport has not. Temperatures have not dropped below 70° in Tampa since May 17 of this year.

That equals 146 days (and counting) and ranks as the fourth-longest streak since dropping below 70.

While most inland areas have seen temperatures in the 60's, even some 50's in parts of the Nature Coast this Autumn, Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Fort Myers have not dropped below 70°F yet. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/SWrmqIDTVK — NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) October 10, 2019

On the morning of May 17 this year, the temperature dropped to 68°. Before that, April had the last date of temperatures below 70. May 17 wasn’t close to being the earliest last day below 70° but Tampa is nearing the latest date before dropping below 70.

The latest first occurrence of temps dropping below 70 is Oct. 19. Tampa may not have to wait that much longer, however, with a cool down expected this weekend.

Temperatures are expected to drop below 70 on Sunday morning.

If that occurs, the streak with temps at or above 70 will total 147 days, tying with the third-longest streak on record which dates back to 1890. The longest streak occurred last year with a 155-day streak from May 10 to Oct. 13.

Keep in mind, this just applies to the Tampa sensor. A few weeks ago, on Sept. 24, temperatures dropped to 59° in Brooksville. Many other spots have started their mornings in the upper 60s in recent weeks as well.

The first cold front of fall typically arrives the third week in October as well. The cooldown is normally short-lived but welcomed in Tampa Bay.

