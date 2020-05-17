Tampa Bay area gyms prepare to reopen on Monday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay area gyms can reopen on Monday and operate at 50% capacity as a part of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ full Phase One plan.

In addition to gyms, restaurants and retailers will also be allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity.

DeSantis is encouraging gyms to use outdoor spaces, social distancing, and of course, constant cleaning.

The full first phase will still not include movie theaters, as DeSantis says is because the virus is more transmissible in enclosed indoor environments.

The “full” Phase One of reopening does not mean Florida is fully moving into Phase Two.

Florida’s second phase of reopening will allow businesses to operate at 75% capacity, but a FAQ sheet the governor’s office released does not give a specific date for when it will begin.

“When can we expect Phase Two to start?” is one of the first questions in the FAQ.

The answer given is, “Once the governor determines it is suitable to continue reopening and after fully considering medical data in consultation with state health officials.”

As Florida continues to move forward with reopening, DeSantis says protecting the vulnerable will remain a top priority.

