TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gas prices continued to fall over the last week, extending a now 41-day trend, according to AAA.

Experts said the average price for a regular gallon of gasoline fell 17 cents since last week to $4.35. The steady decline was due in part to low demand for gas and oil prices that remain in the mid-$90s per barrel.

“Consumers appear to be taking the pressure off their wallets by fueling up less,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said. “And there’s reason to be cautiously optimistic that pump prices will continue to fall, particularly if the global price for oil does not spike.”

However, Gross added the overall situation remains “very volatile.”

In Tampa, average prices reached $4.02 on Monday, down from their peak of around $4.85 in June. The national average was $4.35, 63 cents less than a month ago and $1.20 more than a year ago.

According to AAA, if demand for gas remains low as stocks increase, along with a continued reduction in crude oil prices, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices decline.