HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Less than a week before the start of the school year, parents in Hillsborough County are awaiting a decision that could impact more than 1,700 students.

Public schools are no longer allowed to teach a portion of the AP Psychology course. According to the Florida Department of Education, the section of the course covering gender and sexual orientation violates the Parental Rights in Education Law.

Officials at the College Board say students can’t earn college credit if portions of the curriculum in the AP course are excluded. In response, the Department of Education says, “We encourage the College Board to stop playing games with Florida students and continue to offer the course and allow teachers to operate accordingly.”

In Pinellas County, district leaders say 1,300 students hoping to earn college credit are being switched from the AP Psychology course to the Cambridge AICE curriculum.

In Hillsborough County, students enrolled in the AP course are waiting to see if the district will pivot to a new curriculum. One teacher says the district is holding a development workshop for social studies educators at Freedom High School, Friday. They’re hoping to gain more guidance from the district at the workshop.

“Students need AP classes to get into a competitive school,” Plant High School mom Damaris Allen said. “I did the math today and this AP course alone saved me over $2,000 dollars in college tuition.”