TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Several Tampa Bay area counties have issued both mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders as much of the Tampa Bay area braces for high winds and storm surge as a result of Hurricane Ian.

Hillsborough County

A mandatory evacuation order was issued for all Hillsborough County residents living in Zone A, low-lying areas, and manufactured homes. A voluntary evacuation was also recommended for residents in Zone B.

County officials announced a list of shelter locations for the general public as well as select shelter locations for those with special needs and families with pets.

Pinellas County

A mandatory evacuation order was issued for all Pinellas County residents living in Zone A, low-lying areas, and manufactured homes effective Monday at 6 p.m. County officials also issued a mandatory evacuation order for residents living in Zones B and C effective Tuesday at 7 a.m.

Evacuations are recommended for all Pinellas County residents in zones A, B, and C, including all residents in mobile homes, beginning immediately. County officials said residents and visitors who are planning to leave the county should do so immediately due to anticipated heavy traffic.

Manatee County

A mandatory evacuation order was issued for residents in Zone A effective Tuesday at 8 a.m. Residents in Zone A are urged to evacuate by sundown Tuesday. A voluntary evacuation notice was also issued for those residing in Zone B.

As of this report, no evacuation orders have been issued for Citrus, Pasco, Polk, Hardee, Highlands, DeSoto, and Sarasota Counties.

This is a developing story. For the latest Max Defender 8 updates on hurricane Ian, click here.