TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Many renters across the Tampa Bay area are paying more than they did last year, according to data from Zumper.

Last month, a one-bedroom apartment in the state averaged $1,685.

According to Zumper’s report, Venice is the most expensive city in the area, with one-bedrooms priced at $2,130.

The city with the fastest-growing rent is Lutz, where rent has jumped 36% since this time last year.

If you are looking for something more affordable, Zumper said Winter Haven is the least expensive city in the area, with rent at $1,090.

Over the past year, only Riverview and Bradenton saw a decrease in rent.

Below is a breakdown of the cost to rent in the Tampa Bay area, according to Zumper.