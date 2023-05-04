TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Many renters across the Tampa Bay area are paying more than they did last year, according to data from Zumper.
Last month, a one-bedroom apartment in the state averaged $1,685.
According to Zumper’s report, Venice is the most expensive city in the area, with one-bedrooms priced at $2,130.
The city with the fastest-growing rent is Lutz, where rent has jumped 36% since this time last year.
If you are looking for something more affordable, Zumper said Winter Haven is the least expensive city in the area, with rent at $1,090.
Over the past year, only Riverview and Bradenton saw a decrease in rent.
Below is a breakdown of the cost to rent in the Tampa Bay area, according to Zumper.
|Ranking
|City
|One-bedroom price
|M/M%
|Y/Y%
|Two-bedroom price
|M/M%
|Y/Y%
|1
|Venice
|$2,130
|6.0%
|12.1%
|$3,410
|5.9%
|40.9%
|2
|Sarasota
|$2,110
|3.4%
|8.8%
|$2,620
|-6.1%
|5.6%
|3
|North Port
|$1,850
|0.0%
|0.0%
|$2,280
|-6.2%
|7.0%
|4
|Tampa
|$1,670
|-1.2%
|0.6%
|$1,980
|1.5%
|3.1%
|5
|Riverview
|$1,660
|-1.2%
|-6.7%
|$1,980
|1.0%
|-1.0%
|6
|Bradenton
|$1,650
|-2.4%
|-7.3%
|$2,300
|3.1%
|0.9%
|7
|Dunedin
|$1,650
|5.1%
|7.8%
|$2,280
|-5.0%
|4.1%
|8
|Lutz
|$1,640
|-1.2%
|35.5%
|$2,020
|1.5%
|36.5%
|9
|Clearwater
|$1,550
|5.4%
|8.4%
|$1,960
|2.1%
|-8.0%
|10
|Tarpon Springs
|$1,510
|1.3%
|0.0%
|$2,020
|5.8%
|13.5%
|11
|Largo
|$1,440
|-4.0%
|6.7%
|$1,850
|0.5%
|3.9%
|12
|South Bradenton
|$1,340
|6.3%
|21.8%
|$1,730
|-2.3%
|-9.9%
|13
|Lakeland
|$1,290
|0.0%
|21.7%
|$1,520
|5.6%
|16.9%
|14
|Winter Haven
|$1,090
|-6.0%
|17.2%
|$1,430
|2.1%
|5.9%