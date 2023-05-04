TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Many renters across the Tampa Bay area are paying more than they did last year, according to data from Zumper.

Last month, a one-bedroom apartment in the state averaged $1,685.

According to Zumper’s report, Venice is the most expensive city in the area, with one-bedrooms priced at $2,130.

The city with the fastest-growing rent is Lutz, where rent has jumped 36% since this time last year.

If you are looking for something more affordable, Zumper said Winter Haven is the least expensive city in the area, with rent at $1,090.

Over the past year, only Riverview and Bradenton saw a decrease in rent.

Below is a breakdown of the cost to rent in the Tampa Bay area, according to Zumper.

RankingCityOne-bedroom price M/M%Y/Y%Two-bedroom priceM/M%Y/Y%
1Venice$2,1306.0%12.1%$3,4105.9%40.9%
2Sarasota$2,1103.4%8.8%$2,620-6.1%5.6%
3North Port$1,8500.0%0.0%$2,280-6.2%7.0%
4Tampa$1,670-1.2%0.6%$1,9801.5%3.1%
5Riverview$1,660-1.2%-6.7%$1,9801.0%-1.0%
6Bradenton$1,650-2.4%-7.3%$2,3003.1%0.9%
7Dunedin$1,6505.1%7.8%$2,280-5.0%4.1%
8Lutz$1,640-1.2%35.5%$2,0201.5%36.5%
9Clearwater$1,5505.4%8.4%$1,9602.1%-8.0%
10Tarpon Springs$1,5101.3%0.0%$2,0205.8%13.5%
11Largo$1,440-4.0%6.7%$1,8500.5%3.9%
12South Bradenton$1,3406.3%21.8%$1,730-2.3%-9.9%
13Lakeland$1,2900.0%21.7%$1,5205.6%16.9%
14Winter Haven$1,090-6.0%17.2%$1,4302.1%5.9%