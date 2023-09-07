TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Tampa Bay area beach towns are among the top trending travel destinations this fall, according to a new report from TripAdvisor.

The platform released its Fall Travel Index on Wednesday, detailing Americans’ attitudes towards travel and the trending vacation spots as the summer vacation season comes to an end.

74% of travelers surveyed by TripAdvisor said they plan on taking a vacation this fall. Here’s where they’re likely headed, based on year-over-year growth:

Little Torch Key, Florida Indian Rocks Beach, Florida Miami Springs, Florida Hawley, Pennsylvania Carefree, Arizona Reno, Nevada Cape Canaveral, Florida Holmes Beach, Florida Rutherford, California Indio, California

Florida’s Little Torch Key topped the TripAdvisor list. The island, located west of Big Pine Key in the lower Florida Keys, was called a hidden gem and one of the region’s best kept secrets by Southern Living.

Nestled along the Pinellas County coast, Indian Rocks Beach has miles of white sand beaches to view the stunning sunsets. Visitors can enjoy the nearby nature preserve, hit the bars, and relax around area resorts.

Holmes Beach is a small town on Anna Maria Island in Manatee County. TripAdvisor highlighted its breathtaking beaches and opportunities for boating and fishing.

TripAdvisor also found that international travel is on the rise, with the share of international travel surpassing pre-pandemic levels. You can find the list of top trending international vacation destinations on the TripAdvisor website.