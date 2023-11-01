TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Bay area bakery was named one of the best gluten-free bakeries in America by USA Today.

USA Today said 10 bakeries across the United States were selected by an expert panel and voted by its readers as the best in the country for cooking up flourless desserts and baked goods.

HaleLife Bakery came in at No. 6 on the list. The bakery has four Florida locations, including one in north St. Petersburg, downtown St. Petersburg, South Tampa and Carrollwood.

“HaleLife Bakery specializes in both sweet and savory baked goods that are free from gluten, dairy, eggs, soy, peanuts, and most tree nuts. With four locations in Florida, it’s easy to enjoy their delectable donuts, cupcakes, brownies, breads, and other treats,” USA Today reported.

Here is the full list of the best gluten-free bakeries in America, according to USA Today: