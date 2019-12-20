VIDEO: Tampa-based Carnival cruise ship collides with another ship in Cozumel

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa-based Carnival Legend was one of two ships that collided in Cozumel, Mexico on Friday, leaving one person with minor injuries, authorities said.

A video shows the two ships colliding around 8:50 a.m.

Debris from the boat can be seen falling into the ocean after one of the ships pulls away.

Workers both on ship and in water assessing the damage on Carnival Glory in Cozumel pic.twitter.com/fsers4Xuf5 — christian maxey (@cmaxeyy) December 20, 2019

According to the cruise line, the Carnival Glory was making its way over to a dock when it collided with the Carnival Legend.

One guest suffered a minor injury when a group of guests was evacuated from a dining room on the ship.

Christian Maxey, who was on the Carnival Glory when the collision happened, posted a photo of a crane working on the ship just before 12:30 p.m.

First crane has arrived at Carnival Glory in Cozumel pic.twitter.com/Pq2eLSRXMB — christian maxey (@cmaxeyy) December 20, 2019

