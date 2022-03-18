TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A tax preparer who ran multiple businesses and consulting services in the Tampa area has pleaded guilty to defrauding the IRS out of millions, according to the Justice Department.

Prosecutors said Eurich Z. Grriffin II would offer tax-preparation and consulting services for a fee. He convinced his clients that their mortgage debt payments would entitle them to tax refunds, and helped file false tax returns on their behalf.

The returns falsely claimed that banks and other financial institutions had withheld large amounts of income tax from his clients, and that his clients were entitled to refunds, when in reality, the banks hadn’t paid then any income or withheld their taxes.

To make their refund claims appear legitimate, Griffin and his conspirators would file tax documents that matched the withholding information listed on the tax returns.

Prosecutors said he obtained $5.2 million in unearned refunds for clients between 2013 and 2018. He also independently submitted six fictitious returns to the IRS, totaling $1,354,809.21.

The IRS Criminal Investigation (CI) investigated the matter.

Griffin pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the United States. He faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison, a $250,000 fine and up to three years of parole when released. He may also be forced to provide restitution. A sentencing date has not yet been set.