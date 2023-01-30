TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you’re planning a night out on the town, you’ll have to factor in the cost of drinks, food and sometimes even an Uber or Lyft. If you want to go out in Tampa, expect these things to be even more pricey.

According to a study by Drug Rehab Services, a business that connects people to substance abuse services, Tampa is the 12th most expensive city in the nation for a night out and No. 8 in the top 20 cities where you would save the most money if you cut out drinking alcohol.

The study says it costs the average person in Tampa $82 “for a typical night out of drinking.”

When it comes to overall scores, Tampa got a 58.56, with the max score potential for any city being 100.

The study defined a “night out” as an evening with an Uber ride to and from the bar and two drinks at dinner (either two beers or half a bottle of wine) along with “two cocktails at the club afterwards.”

According to their data, the average one-way Uber ride costs about $19, the cost of a cocktail is typically $14. It’s about $15 for a bottle of wine, and between $6 and $7 for a beer at a restaurant or bar.

DRS reported that Tampa had roughly 11.5 bars per 100,000 people, and almost 20 bartenders per 10,000.

Tampa was one of two Florida cities in the top 20 on both lists. Miami ranked higher on both, earning the No. 3 spot for where you could save more money, and the No. 7 spot for most expensive nightlife.