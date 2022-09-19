TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If you’re counting down the days until Gasparilla, you can start practicing your pirate lingo on Monday during “Talk Like A Pirate” Day.

According to NationalDayCalendar.com, the international day was created in 1995 by John Baur and Mark Summers, known as “Chumbucket” and “Cap’n Slappy.”

National Today said the friends from Oregon created the holiday as a joke while playing racquetball and celebrated it quietly with friends for years, before writing to Miami humor columnist Dave Barry, who also found it amusing and decided to share it with the world.

The column was originally published in 2002, according to the Miami Herald, but was posted online in 2019, where it can be seen today for those with a subscription.

If you’re just not ready to start using your pirate lingo at work or ordering coffee for Talk Like a Pirate Day, there are only be 131 days until Gasparilla as of Monday.

Reserved tickets for 2023 Gasparilla events are on sale already. Children’s Gasparilla is scheduled for Jan. 21 and 2023 Gasparilla Pirate Fest will take place Jan. 28.

Early-bird pricing for both events expire on Dec. 31.