TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As audiences receive and engage with news across more platforms than ever before, WFLA News Channel 8 is debuting it’s new home for interactive online news content.

WFLA unveiled the all-new WFLA Now Stream Center on Tuesday, a state-of-the-art digital studio built specifically for breaking news and interactive content on WFLA.com, the WFLA app and on social media. It will serve as the new home of WFLA Now online shows such as #HeyJB, Tracking the Tropics, Bucs Bonus and more.

“The stream center represents a paradigm shift in the news industry,” WFLA Now digital anchor J.B. Biunno said. “Not only does the stream center enhance our ability to connect with audiences across virtually every platform and social media network, it is designed around viewer interactivity and engaging with our viewers in real-time.”

The stream center was built at WFLA’s downtown Tampa facility inside the newly-redesigned Studio C, which formerly served as a weather office and sports department location. It joins Studio A, where WFLA produces its newscasts, and Studio B, which is the home to the station’s talk and lifestyle programming.

The new studio includes a green screen for the Max Defender 8 weather team to deliver weather alerts and forecasts, an 80″ touchscreen for interactive content, robotic cameras, nearly 30 LED screens and other innovative streaming technologies such as NDI connectivity.

“When news is happening or when we need to have an important discussion, our viewers are turning to WFLA Now in record numbers,” WFLA Digital Director Colleen Seitz said. “The stream center will give these viewers a front-row seat to watch and interact with the experts as news investigations, breaking weather and in-depth conversations take place.”

Launched in 2019, WFLA Now is an interactive streaming platform that allows the station’s anchors, reporters and meteorologists to engage with viewers in real-time using comments, hashtags and polls.