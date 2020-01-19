‘Take Back Bayshore’ run honors lives lost

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Saturday morning, a group gathered together to ‘Take Back Bayshore’ and remember the lives that have been lost along the popular street these last two years.

Joanna Cheshire was the organizer of the event and said she felt compelled to do something following last week’s tragic crash.

“We just want to run in solidarity and as a community and take a moment of silence for those we have lost and run for the future of Bayshore,” said organizer Joanna Cheshire.

Just last week, 70-year-old George Gage was hit and killed while jogging on the sidewalk along Bayshore Blvd. And almost two years prior to that, Jessica Raubenolt and her daughter were hit and killed while trying to cross the street.

“It could have been anyone. It was 11 in the morning and I have been there. It was terrifying to see that and it really shook me,” said South Tampa resident Lisa Primiani.

Many have spoken out, asking to make Bayshore safer, but mostly they just want those who use the popular street to be more mindful.

“Same thing with Jessica and George they set out to enjoy the day. It was a beautiful day, they were minding their own business and out of nowhere their lives were taken from us and that’s not ok,” added Cheshire.

