Taco and Margarita Festival being held at Raymond James Stadium this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Sports Authority and AZ Festivals will host the first Taco and Margarita Festival at Raymond James Stadium this weekend.

Ten taco recipes and a variety of different margaritas will be featured during the event and prepared by Executive Chef Brent Lewis and Executive Sous Chef Casey Ryan.

“This is fun, it gets the wheels turning. It also gives us ideas for local concessions concepts throughout the year. We also get to really focus in on the caliber and the creativity for seasons on,” Ryan said.

The festival also has performances planned featuring Ryan Cabrera, William Michael Morgan and Hayden Coffman, as well as appearances by pro wrestlers Adam Scherr, Flip Gordon and Rich Swann.

The Taco and Margarita Festival at Raymond James Stadium will be held Saturday, March 12 from noon to 7 p.m.

Additional details regarding general admission and VIP tickets can be found on the Tampa Sports Authority website.