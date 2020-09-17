Swinging through town: Police help rescue monkey on the loose in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Several police officers got involved in some monkey business on Thursday with a “Curious George” that got loose in Tampa.
According to the Tampa Police Department’s Facebook page, several officers were in a foot chase with a monkey named Abu who was on the loose.
Police say they were able to get Abu and return him back to his owner.
As a way to say thank you, Abu helped some of the officers with their hair.
