Swinging through town: Police help rescue monkey on the loose in Tampa

Tampa Police Department

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Several police officers got involved in some monkey business on Thursday with a “Curious George” that got loose in Tampa.

According to the Tampa Police Department’s Facebook page, several officers were in a foot chase with a monkey named Abu who was on the loose.

Tampa Police Department

Police say they were able to get Abu and return him back to his owner.

As a way to say thank you, Abu helped some of the officers with their hair.

  • Tampa Police Department
  • Tampa Police Department

