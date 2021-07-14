TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Have you been getting good use out of your pool this summer? If your answer is no, would you consider renting it to a stranger?

A new pool sharing app is helping Tampa pool owners earn some extra cash this summer by renting out their underutilized swimming pools.

Like Airbnb, but for pools, Swimmy, connects swimmers and sunbathers with pool rentals in the area.

Guests can enjoy a nice day at the pool while pool owners make extra cash to help fund their vacation or cover the costs of maintaining their pool.

“While your kids are at camp or you are sitting beach side your pool could be making you some bucks,” says Swimmy spokesperson Isobella Harkrider. “Pool sharing appeals to local guests who are looking for a ‘mini vacation’ or an alternative for a birthday party, special event, girl’s day, playdate, graduation parties, and more. It’s like having a pool in your pocket.”

The average cost to rent a pool on Swimmy is $25 to $50 per person per session. The app charges a commission of 30.83% on the total amount paid to the pool host. The guest will cover 20% of the commission. The host will pay 17%.

Registration is free for pool owners and guests. For more information, visit www.swimmy.com or download the app to your mobile device. The app is available for download on both Android and Apple stores.