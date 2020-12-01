Suspects from Tarpon Springs armed robbery, multi-county police pursuit face judge



TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two men arrested after armed robbery in Tarpon Springs followed by a police pursuit across three Tampa Bay counties faced a judge on Monday in Polk County.

The high-speed pursuit went for more than sixty miles from Pinellas through Hillsborough County before the suspect’s car crashed into a Florida Highway Patrol cruiser near Highway 98 in Lakeland.

8 On Your Side has learned from court documents that the suspects had a stolen gun and one of them is accused of trying to get rid of the evidence.

The terrifying moments of the two men from Orlando robbing a woman at gunpoint was recorded by a home front door security camera. They followed the victim home early Sunday morning more than 25 miles from the club where she works on Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa.

Tarpon Springs Police said they have arrest warrants for 20-year-old Travon Sullivan and 19-year-old Ralph Peeples in connection to the armed robbery.

But on Monday, both men faced a judge in Polk County for additional charges stemming from the high speed pursuit.

“The two local charges are grand theft of a firearm and the second charge is tampering with phyiscal evidence,” the judge told Peeples.

Court documents say an FHP dash cam video caught Peeples throwing a gun and a multi-colored bag at the passenger front door. Turns out, the firearm had been reported stolen out of Orange County.

“Vehicle is traveling 130 miles per hour” could be heard over police radio transmissions.

Sullivan has been identified as the driver, so he is facing the stolen gun charge and the felony of fleeing or attempting to elude.

Tarpon Springs Police said the two suspects will be transported back to Pinellas County.

The fiancé of the robbery victim told 8 On Your Side off-camera that women working late nights at bars and clubs, especially this time of year, need to be extra vigilant on their way home.