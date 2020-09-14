3 arrested after 17-year-old was shot, killed on I-4 in August

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested three individuals nearly a month after a teenager was shot and killed along Interstate 4.

Deputies said a 17-year-old was shot on I-4 eastbound near McIntosh Road on August 24. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Detectives later learned the shooting may be linked to an ongoing online feud between young people around the Plant City area.

With the help of witness testimony and nearby business surveillance cameras, deputies were able to track down and arrest three suspects: Jaris Youngblood Jr., 20, Jarkese Youngblood, 22, and Sha’Quandra Williams, 20.

Chronister said Youngblood Jr. was charged with premeditated first degree murder, shooting into a vehicle, and tampering with evidence. His brother, Jarkese Youngblood, was charged with premeditated first degree murder and tampering with evidence. Sha’Quandra Williams was charged with tampering with evidence.

According to the sheriff’s office, the three suspects were driving Jarkese’s car on I-4 when Jaris Youngblood shot out of the vehicle and hit the 17-year-old traveling in another car next to them.

The victim’s friends drove him to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

“Consider for a moment vehicles traveling at high speeds on I-4,” Chronister said. “Passenger vehicles, tractor-trailers, and heavy equipment haulers. If the victims’ vehicle had lost control, we would be looking at an absolute catastrophe and most likely a devastating number of fatalities.”

After identifying and locating the suspects, deputies said Sha’Quandra Williams admitted that her 1-year-old child was riding in her lap in the front seat during the shooting.

