TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota woman who reportedly crashed into a trooper who was trying to stop her from hitting runners on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge was found incompetent to stand trial, according to court documents.

Authorities said Kristen Kay Watts endangered participants in the Sunshine Skyway 10K race when she drove drunk on Interstate 275 and sped through barriers approaching the bridge. Trooper Toni Schuck was credited with saving lives after crashing her patrol SUV into Watt’s vehicle to stop it from hitting runners.

Watts was arrested following the crash and later charged with driving under the influence property damage and/or personal injury and fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer.

According to court documents obtained this week, a court-appointed psychologist recommended she be found incompetent to stand trial and sent to a mental health facility for treatment.

She will be admitted once beds become available, the document said.

Both Schuck and Watts were injured in the crash. The trooper is said to be doing well. She threw the first pitch at the Rays’ opening day game. In Manatee County, March 22 was designated “Trooper Toni Schuck Day” in her honor.