VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — A suspect is on the run after avoiding officer-involved gunfire Saturday morning in Venice, the Venice Police Department said.
The incident occurred on Menedez Street around 5:17 a.m.
The police department said the shooting occurred following a vehicle and foot chase. The suspect was reportedly able to flee the scene uninjured.
The officer is being treated for “minor abrasions.”
The police department has identified the suspect and is currently searching for him.
LATEST STORIES:
- Man on the run after fleeing Venice police gunfire
- VIDEO: Man jumps on radio host’s car, punches person during rampage in St. Pete
- Vanna White hosts Wheel of Fortune as Pat Sajak recovers from emergency surgery
- 2 puppies found covered in motor oil in Zephyrhills Dumpster, 1 with BB gun wound
- Twins give birth to a bundle of babies on the same day