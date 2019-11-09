Man on the run after fleeing Venice police gunfire

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — A suspect is on the run after avoiding officer-involved gunfire Saturday morning in Venice, the Venice Police Department said.

The incident occurred on Menedez Street around 5:17 a.m.

The police department said the shooting occurred following a vehicle and foot chase. The suspect was reportedly able to flee the scene uninjured.

The officer is being treated for “minor abrasions.”

The police department has identified the suspect and is currently searching for him.

