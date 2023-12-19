TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department has released video and images of the suspect involved in a shooting that injured a security guard at an adult nightclub early Friday morning.

Just before 5 a.m., officers were called to Chicas Cabaret, 4009 West Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard, and found the guard with a single gunshot wound.

He was taken to an area hospital to be treated for injuries that were said to be non-life-threatening.

Source: Tampa Police Department

Source: Tampa Police Department

Source: Tampa Police Department

Source: Tampa Police Department

Source: Tampa Police Department

On Tuesday, police released surveillance images and video showing the suspect leaving the club, and the suspected getaway vehicle.

They said the suspect is a white or Hispanic man who might have blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and a Bass Pro hat.

The driver of the vehicle was described as a Hispanic man in his 20s. He is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds, and has short, dark hair and a tattoo on his neck.

Anyone who can identify the suspects is asked to call police at 813-231-6130 or share a tip via Tip411, which is accessible through the TampaPD app. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call CrimeStoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).