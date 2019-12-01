Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Plant City

PLANT CITY (WFLA) — The Plant City Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one suspect dead.
The incident occurred on Spooner Drive in Plant City.
Representatives from the police department are on the way to the scene and are expected to provide an update shortly.
This story will be updated.
