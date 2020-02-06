Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in front of Port Charlotte Hooters, deputies say

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a suspect is dead after exchanging fire with deputies in Port Charlotte overnight.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy had stopped a vehicle in the parking lot of a Denny’s and a Hooters on Tamiami Trail and Veterans Boulevard around 2:30 a.m.

A passenger inside of the vehicle began firing shots at deputies, who then returned the fire, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect was then struck by gunfire and passed away from his injuries, according to deputies.

No deputies were injured in the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

