Live Now
Florida State Fair kicks off with ‘Flip the Switch’ ceremony

Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in front of Port Charlotte Hooters, deputies say

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
police-crime-scene-tape_1521326812822.jpg

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a suspect is dead after exchanging fire with deputies in Port Charlotte overnight.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy had stopped a vehicle in the parking lot of a Denny’s and a Hooters on Tamiami Trail and Veterans Boulevard around 2:30 a.m.

A passenger inside of the vehicle began firing shots at deputies, who then returned the fire, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect was then struck by gunfire and passed away from his injuries, according to deputies.

No deputies were injured in the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

HCSO Deputies inspecting games ahead of the Florida State Fair kickoff Thursday

Thumbnail for the video titled "HCSO Deputies inspecting games ahead of the Florida State Fair kickoff Thursday"

Grave Concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grave Concerns"

Grave Concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grave Concerns"

Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Morning Forecast"

Tampa men accused of filling fuel bladders in Pasco County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa men accused of filling fuel bladders in Pasco County"

Tampa woman tells how ‘Gray death’ killed her brother

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa woman tells how ‘Gray death’ killed her brother"

Sgt. Richard Stayskal attends State of the Union

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sgt. Richard Stayskal attends State of the Union"

Victims of military medical malpractice can now file claims for negligence

Thumbnail for the video titled "Victims of military medical malpractice can now file claims for negligence"

Jaylen Harrell, who committed to play football at the University of Michigan, tells us who introduced him to the sport

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jaylen Harrell, who committed to play football at the University of Michigan, tells us who introduced him to the sport"

Nashville man wanted in January murder of wife arrested in St.Petersburg

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nashville man wanted in January murder of wife arrested in St.Petersburg"

107-year-old Sarasota man still living life to the fullest with fiance and drivers license

Thumbnail for the video titled "107-year-old Sarasota man still living life to the fullest with fiance and drivers license"

FHP searching for person involved in hit-and-run crash in Tarpon Springs

Thumbnail for the video titled "FHP searching for person involved in hit-and-run crash in Tarpon Springs"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss