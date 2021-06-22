Sunshine Skyway Bridge to light up rainbow colors in honor of Pride Month

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Sunshine Skyway Bridge will be lit up in Pride colors for the next week in honor of Pride Month.

A Florida Department of Transportation spokesperson confirmed to News Channel 8 starting Tuesday, the Sunshine Skyway Bridge will be lit in colors resembling a rainbow – a symbol of LGBTQ pride.

It will run for seven consecutive nights.

FDOT also signed off off on a similar request from the city of Sarasota to illuminate the John Ringling Causeway Bridge.

Earlier this month, the department found itself in the middle of a controversy when it originally denied a request to light up a state-run bridge in Jacksonville in rainbow colors.