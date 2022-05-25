LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WFLA) – The SunCoast Blood Centers is now activated and will be sending as much needed blood products to local hospitals in and around Uvalde, Texas as possible after a deadly shooting at an elementary school killed 19 children and two teachers on Tuesday.

SunCoast Blood Centers is Florida’s partner in the national Blood Emergency Readiness Corps and this is the second time it has been called upon to provide blood during a national emergency.

According to CEO Scott Bush, there is an urgent need for O positive and O negative blood.

“We have mobilized our team to support the needs of local patients and hospitals in South Texas and we are sending blood to our partner blood center, South Texas Blood and Tissue, who are the stewards of the local blood supply in that part of Texas,” Bush said.

Tampa Bay area residents can join the Suncoast Emergency Blood Force and become a special donor who assists in responding to national emergencies. To schedule a donation, call 1-866-97-BLOOD or go online.