Suncoast Animal League rescues 4 dogs from Pasco mobile home

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Representatives from Pasco Animal Services contacted Suncoast Animal League Monday after receiving ten cats and seven dogs from a trailer in Hudson. The elderly owner had become ill and entrusted his son to take care of the animals. It was too much, so he gave them up.

Cosmo Kramer arrived today. Georgie, Frankie and Estelle arrived yesterday. Three of the four dogs named after characters in the Seinfeld show are already in foster homes, the fourth should be in a home soon. The Suncoast Animal League in Palm Harbor is working to place Kramer and workers may take in another two dogs from Pasco County.

Rick Chaboudy, Executive Director of Suncoast Animal League, says his organization got involved because the dogs weren’t socialized and some weren’t in great health. Because of that, they couldn’t be adopted out right away. “Guys aren’t socialized very well at all. Some of them were pretty skinny,” said Chaboudy. “So we started bringing some of them back here.”

The three dogs brought in on Monday are already in foster homes. Chaboudy says the outpouring of support from the community for these animals has been overwhelming.

“Last night we put out a post on our Facebook page that asked for fosters for the three dogs that came in yesterday and immediately, they weren’t here an hour,” said Chaboudy. “The people picked them up and took them home.”

For more information on the Suncoast Animal League or to see additional pictures of the dogs you can log onto: http://suncoastanimalleague.org/