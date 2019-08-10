Sumter deputies arrest man connected to numerous robberies in three local counties

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Sumter deputies have arrested a man who committed numerous robberies across three local counties.

According to deputies, 47-year-old Kevin Bellendorf was arrested after deputies connected him to a series of robberies that took place in Sumter, Hernando and Citrus counties.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating two separate robberies since May 16.

The first robbery happened at the Dollar General Store located at 125 W. Belt Ave in Bushnell, Florida. The second happened in June at the Family Dollar located at 316 N. Main Street also in Bushnell.

While deputies were investigating a theft incident at a Walmart in Bushnell, they compared the surveillance video from the theft to the two robberies and believed the suspect looked similar in all three situations.

As deputies worked to identify the suspect, he was spotted back at the Dollar General in Bushnell, where it is suspected that he was about to commit another robbery.

An alert employee recognized the suspect and contacted Sumter deputies. The suspect became suspicious and fled the scene.

Sumter deputies then notified Citrus and Hernando County officials of the possibility the suspect was going to travel to their area(s) to commit another robbery. Citrus County deputies say the same suspect then committed a robbery at a Family Dollar Store located off of US Highway 41.

Deputies in Sumter County were able to locate an address for the suspect and took Bellendorf into custody.

Bellendorf admitted to committing the robberies in all three of the counties.

His bond is currently set at $42,000 and will be facing charges from all three counties.