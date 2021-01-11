Sulphur Springs K-8 placed on lockout status after incident in Tampa

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities have responded to an incident that put a Tampa school on lockout status Monday.
Hillsborough County Public Schools spokeswoman Erin Maloney confirmed Sulphur Springs K-8 Community School, 8412 N. 13th Street, was placed on lockout status, meaning no one is allowed on the campus until further notice.
Maloney said everything inside the building was normal, and no other schools were affected by the incident.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
