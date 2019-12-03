Study finds St. Pete among least safe cities in America

TAMPA (WFLA) — A study found St. Petersburg among the 15 least safe cities in America in 2019, even more dangerous than Chicago.

WalletHub said their study compared more than 182 cities across 41 indicators of safety. The data set ranges from assaults per capita, unemployment rate, road quality, and more.

St. Petersburg ranked 168 out of the 182 cities examined.

Other notable cities:

1. Columbia, Maryland (safest)

90. Tampa, Florida

113. New York City

124. Jacksonville, Florida

130. Chicago

131. Miami, Florida

171. Los Angeles

182. St. Louis, Missouri (most dangerous)

For the full report, click here.

