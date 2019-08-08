STUDY: Best & worst major airports in the nation

CNN — Before you head out of town on your next flight, take a look at a new study from The Points Guy on the best and worst airports in the U.S.

They looked at the 50 busiest airports in the United States, ranking them from top to bottom on things like commute times, food options, and flight cancellations.

Here is the top five:

SAN: San Diego International Airport

PHX: Phoenix Skyharbor International Airport

PDX: Portland (OR) International Airport

ATL: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

SMF: Sacramento International Airport

“We look at a number of factors, one of them is just on-time arrivals and delays. Some of that has to do with airport configuration, the number of runways and the typical weather,” says Scott Mayerowitz, the executive editorial director with The Points Guy.