Tampa charter school, strip mall evacuated after gas leak

Tampa Fire Rescue evacuated an entire strip mall, which houses a charter school, on East Fowler Avenue because of a gas leak Tuesday morning.
The strip mall, located at 1251 East Fowler Avenue, was evacuated to allow ventilation, the fire department said.
No one was injured and the strip mall was reopened to the public around 11 a.m.
LATEST STORIES:
- Eric Trump announces birth of baby daughter
- Coach Jeremy Darveau on USF LT Billy Atterbury: ‘He is a trained assassin’
- Tampa ranked 16th most mosquito-infested city
- Gas leak shuts down roads in Winter Haven, some residents asked to stay inside
- Disney honors woman’s free admission ticket from 1985