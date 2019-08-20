Live Now
Tampa charter school, strip mall evacuated after gas leak

Tampa Fire Rescue evacuated an entire strip mall, which houses a charter school, on East Fowler Avenue because of a gas leak Tuesday morning.

The strip mall, located at 1251 East Fowler Avenue, was evacuated to allow ventilation, the fire department said.

No one was injured and the strip mall was reopened to the public around 11 a.m.

