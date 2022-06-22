BOWLING GREEN, Fla. (WFLA) — One of the world’s top golf destinations that sits an hour inland from Tampa Bay is adding a fourth golf course to its highly-ranked resort.

Streamsong Resort, located in Bowling Green, released the name and course layout for its new short course on Tuesday. “The Chain” will feature 6, 12, or 18-hole loops for golfers to choose from on a site of about 100 acres, meaning golfers will not need a full set of clubs. The first set of tees will be steps from the Lodge.

“The first six-hole loop is designed to be playable for any level of golfer, meandering through an impressive grove of native live oak trees with the longest hole at around 145 yards,” according to a release from the resort. “The 12-hole loop sprawls across decades old mining cuts and along the banks of Little Payne Creek. These holes stretch from around 125 to nearly 300 yards, providing more challenge and opportunities for risk and reward.”

Streamsong’s “The Chain” course layout design with yardage (Courtesy: Coore & Crenshaw Design)

“The 3,000-yard layout will be a walking course with holes ranging from 90 to nearly 300 yards,” the release stated. “A sprawling two-acre putting course called ‘The Bucket’ (roughly twice the size of the existing Gauntlet putting course at Streamsong Black) is a featured part of the new design and also pays tribute to the large dragline buckets used to excavate phosphate from the site.”

The course will be developed by legendary designers Bill Coore and Tom Crenshaw, who also designed Streamsong Red.

“Although diminutive in size, we believe The Chain, when combined with the anything-but-diminutive Bucket putting course, has the potential to complement, perhaps even enhance, Streamsong’s reputation for must-be-experienced golf,” said Coore.

According to the release from Streamsong, The Chain is named after remnants of a piece of mining equipment that was found on the site during the routing process.

“The Mosaic Company, which owns Streamsong, mined the 16,000-acre site for phosphate ore for decades, leading to the incredible sand formations that make the topography at this location unique,” the group said.

Streamsong officials say there is no scheduled completion date yet for the course.

“We are in the permitting phase now and will have a construction and opening timeline to share once the permitting is complete,” they said.