Straz Center postpones Broadway performances until mid-2021

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The David A. Straz, Jr. Center for the Performing Arts announced Friday that all upcoming Broadway performances will be postponed through late spring of 2021.

Since the coronavirus pandemic closed its doors, the Straz has had more than 1,000 shows and performances canceled.

This decision falls in line with The Broadway League’s announcement last week that shows in New York will remain closed until at least June 2021.

“While we have opened our Patel Conservatory and are producing local work in our smaller theaters and on our Riverwalk Stage, we have now learned that touring Broadway, which is responsible for the majority of our revenue and attendance, will not resume in Tampa until June of 2021 when Hamilton is scheduled to return to the Morsani Hall stage,” said Straz Center President and CEO Judy Lisi. “We are collaborating diligently with the producers, general managers, and agents of the tours to schedule new dates for all the shows which are now postponed and will share information about new dates for these previously announced shows as soon as it becomes available.”

The following shows that were previously scheduled to take place between October 2020 and March 2021 are postponed. New dates will be announced at a later time:

To Kill a Mockingbird

Tootsie

Hadestown

My Fair Lady

The Band’s Visit

Wicked

The Prom

Shout!

The Mod Musical

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

Cats

Dear Evan Hansen

The performance dates for Hamilton, currently scheduled for June 1 to June 27, remain unchanged. A sale date for tickets will be announced soon.

For those who have purchased tickets to postponed shows will be placed into the same seats they have already selected as soon as new dates are determined.

For more information or if you have questions, please email comments@strazcenter.org or call 813-229-7827.

