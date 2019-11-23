Straz Center inviting public to visitation service for David A. Straz Jr.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A visitation service for David A. Straz Jr. is being held today in honor of his passing.
He died earlier this week peacefully in his sleep while on a fishing trip, according to his family.
The public is welcome to attend today’s service at the Riverwalk Tent of David A. Straz, Jr. Center for the Performing Arts from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Straz is well-known around Tampa Bay and leaves a lasting legacy behind.
LATEST STORIES:
- Dog found keeping abandoned kittens warm on side of road
- Lakewood Ranch Publix employees adopt dog for loyal customer whose pet was hit by car
- Arizona deputy wrestles limbless teen, releases statement on incident
- Nov. 23 celebrates National Espresso Day
- Tampa soldier surprises HS seniors who started writing him letters in kindergarten