Straz Center inviting public to visitation service for David A. Straz Jr.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A visitation service for David A. Straz Jr. is being held today in honor of his passing.

He died earlier this week peacefully in his sleep while on a fishing trip, according to his family.

The public is welcome to attend today’s service at the Riverwalk Tent of David A. Straz, Jr. Center for the Performing Arts from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Straz is well-known around Tampa Bay and leaves a lasting legacy behind.

