Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Straz Center extends cancellations of all performances, classes, events through end of May

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Straz Center for the Performing Arts announced it has extended its suspension all performances, classes and events through May 31.

Initially, the Straz had suspended all events through mid-April to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

The Straz is asking all patrons to hold onto their tickets as the center will be rescheduling as many events as possible. The Straz Center Ticket Sales Office will be in touch with ticket holders about refunds and other options as the information becomes available.

However, the Straz is not responsible for the refund by secondary ticket providers.

For more information, visit the Straz Center’s website.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss