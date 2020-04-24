Straz Center extends cancellations of all performances, classes, events through end of May

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Straz Center for the Performing Arts announced it has extended its suspension all performances, classes and events through May 31.

Initially, the Straz had suspended all events through mid-April to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

The Straz is asking all patrons to hold onto their tickets as the center will be rescheduling as many events as possible. The Straz Center Ticket Sales Office will be in touch with ticket holders about refunds and other options as the information becomes available.

However, the Straz is not responsible for the refund by secondary ticket providers.

For more information, visit the Straz Center’s website.

