Straz Center announces 2020-2021 Broadway season shows

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - A new report is pointing out a glaring disparity between car insurance premiums in Florida and car insurance premiums in other states.

Personal finance website WalletHub analyzed insurance quotes from the websites of the five largest providers in Florida, representing 68 percent of the market. What they found was that the drivers who traveled Florida's more than 267,000 lane miles are paying an average of nearly $2,500 in car insurance annually.