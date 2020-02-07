Straz Center announces 2020-2021 Broadway season shows

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Straz Center for the Performing Arts has announced its 2020-2021 Bank of America Broadway at The Straz season.
The season includes:
To Kill a Mockingbird
Oct. 6-11, 2020
Escape to Margaritaville
Oct. 27 – Nov. 1, 2020
Tootsie
Nov. 17 – 22, 2020
Hadestown
Dec. 1 – 6, 2020
The Band’s Visit
Dec. 29, 2020 – Jan. 3, 2021
The Prom
Feb. 9 – 14, 2021
Cats
April 27 – May 2, 2021
Shear Madness
Feb. 16-April 4, 2021
In addition to the eight-show Broadway series, the Straz Center will present:
Wicked
Jan 13 – 31, 2021
Dear Evan Hansen
March 23 – 28, 2021
Hamilton
June 1 – 27, 2021
“We have a tremendous season ahead, truly a remarkable line-up of fantastic shows,” said Straz Center President and CEO Judy Lisi. “When we say the best of Broadway, we mean it. The 2020-2021 season has brand-new hit shows that really electrified New York. Plus, we’re bringing several shows that are on people’s all-time-favorites list. The mix represents all that the musical can accomplish: from quieter, more thought-provoking stories to the rafter-shaking spectacle of blockbusters. This season will be a very interesting emotional ride for our Broadway audiences.”
Individual show tickets will go on sale at a later date, to be announced. For more information visit the Straz Center’s Website or call 813-229-7827.
