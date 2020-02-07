Live Now
Body of fallen trooper escorted to Sarasota

Straz Center announces 2020-2021 Broadway season shows

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Straz Center for the Performing Arts has announced its 2020-2021 Bank of America Broadway at The Straz season.

The season includes:

To Kill a Mockingbird

Oct. 6-11, 2020

Photo by Matthew Murphy

Escape to Margaritaville

Oct. 27 – Nov. 1, 2020

Photo by Matthew Murphy

Tootsie

Nov. 17 – 22, 2020

Photo by Matthew Murphy

Hadestown

Dec. 1 – 6, 2020

Photo by Matthew Murphy

The Band’s Visit

Dec. 29, 2020 – Jan. 3, 2021

Photo by Matthew Murphy

The Prom

Feb. 9 – 14, 2021

Cats

April 27 – May 2, 2021

Photo by Matthew Murphy

Shear Madness

Feb. 16-April 4, 2021

Photo by Matthew Murphy

In addition to the eight-show Broadway series, the Straz Center will present:

Wicked

Jan 13 – 31, 2021

Dear Evan Hansen

March 23 – 28, 2021

Hamilton

June 1 – 27, 2021

“We have a tremendous season ahead, truly a remarkable line-up of fantastic shows,” said Straz Center President and CEO Judy Lisi. “When we say the best of Broadway, we mean it. The 2020-2021 season has brand-new hit shows that really electrified New York. Plus, we’re bringing several shows that are on people’s all-time-favorites list. The mix represents all that the musical can accomplish: from quieter, more thought-provoking stories to the rafter-shaking spectacle of blockbusters. This season will be a very interesting emotional ride for our Broadway audiences.”

Individual show tickets will go on sale at a later date, to be announced. For more information visit the Straz Center’s Website or call 813-229-7827.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Hamilton montage video

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hamilton montage video"

Gayle Guyardo vocal rest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gayle Guyardo vocal rest"

Thursday night storm rips roofs, downs trees in Temple Terrace community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday night storm rips roofs, downs trees in Temple Terrace community"

Tree falls on house

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tree falls on house"

Latest on severe weather: Homes damaged in Pinellas Park, crane collapses onto I-275

Thumbnail for the video titled "Latest on severe weather: Homes damaged in Pinellas Park, crane collapses onto I-275"

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Winds calm down, skies clear and temps drop tonight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Team 8 Forecast: Winds calm down, skies clear and temps drop tonight"

Several mobile homes damaged in Pinellas Park as storm moves through

Thumbnail for the video titled "Several mobile homes damaged in Pinellas Park as storm moves through"

Several mobile homes damaged in Pinellas Park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Several mobile homes damaged in Pinellas Park"

Driver shares harrowing experience after crane crashes on interstate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Driver shares harrowing experience after crane crashes on interstate"

Crane collapses shutting down traffic on I-275 NB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crane collapses shutting down traffic on I-275 NB"

Tree falls onto Seminole home; 1 injured

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tree falls onto Seminole home; 1 injured"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss