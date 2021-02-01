Strawberry Festival tickets go on sale this week online and at Publix

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFLA Photo)

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — Strawberry Festival tickets will be going on sale at a discount at participating Publix stores starting Thursday.

Tickets can be purchased Feb. 4 through March 14 at select Publix Super Market stores and online. You can begin purchasing them Thursday at a discounted price of $8 for adults and $4 for children 6-12.

“We look forward to working with Publix Super Market stores each year,” said Florida Strawberry Festival President Paul Davis. “Publix is a company that we greatly respect, and it is a privilege for us to partner with them in bringing this convenience to our guests.”

The Strawberry Festival is an 11-day event featuring concerts, youth livestock shows, exhibits of commerce, and strawberry shortcake. The festival spans March 4 through March 14.

More than 200 Publix stores throughout Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Manatee, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota counties will be selling tickets.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss