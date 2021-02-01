Strawberry Festival tickets go on sale this week online and at Publix

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — Strawberry Festival tickets will be going on sale at a discount at participating Publix stores starting Thursday.

Tickets can be purchased Feb. 4 through March 14 at select Publix Super Market stores and online. You can begin purchasing them Thursday at a discounted price of $8 for adults and $4 for children 6-12.

“We look forward to working with Publix Super Market stores each year,” said Florida Strawberry Festival President Paul Davis. “Publix is a company that we greatly respect, and it is a privilege for us to partner with them in bringing this convenience to our guests.”

The Strawberry Festival is an 11-day event featuring concerts, youth livestock shows, exhibits of commerce, and strawberry shortcake. The festival spans March 4 through March 14.

More than 200 Publix stores throughout Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Manatee, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota counties will be selling tickets.